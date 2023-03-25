How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Wild Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having dropped three in a row, the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, beginning at 5:00 PM ET.
ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, BSN, and BSWI will show this Wild versus Blackhawks matchup.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Blackhawks vs. Wild Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/16/2022
|Wild
|Blackhawks
|4-1 MIN
|10/30/2022
|Blackhawks
|Wild
|4-3 (F/SO) MIN
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks' total of 253 goals given up (3.6 per game) is 25th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks' 174 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Blackhawks have given up three goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 24 goals over that stretch.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Taylor Raddysh
|71
|20
|13
|33
|26
|30
|55.6%
|Seth Jones
|61
|10
|21
|31
|57
|44
|-
|Jonathan Toews
|46
|14
|14
|28
|38
|31
|63.3%
|Andreas Athanasiou
|70
|14
|13
|27
|40
|47
|41.8%
|Tyler Johnson
|45
|8
|18
|26
|17
|28
|50.6%
Wild Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Wild have been one of the stingiest squads in league play, conceding 192 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank third.
- The Wild rank 23rd in the league with 209 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Wild have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 37 goals over that stretch.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|65
|39
|35
|74
|52
|48
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|70
|22
|42
|64
|40
|40
|38.2%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|72
|23
|32
|55
|13
|39
|49%
|Matthew Boldy
|72
|25
|29
|54
|37
|48
|57.3%
|Marcus Johansson
|71
|15
|22
|37
|26
|25
|42.6%
