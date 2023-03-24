The Chicago Bulls, Zach LaVine included, take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 22, LaVine posted 16 points and four assists in a 116-91 loss against the 76ers.

With prop bets available for LaVine, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 24.9 29.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 3.7 Assists 4.5 4.1 4.6 PRA 39.5 33.6 38.2 PR 34.5 29.5 33.6 3PM 2.5 2.8 3.0



Zach LaVine Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, he's put up 19.7% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.1 per contest.

He's connected on 2.8 threes per game, or 25.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

LaVine's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 100.8 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 101.7 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Trail Blazers have conceded 116.1 points per game, which is 18th-best in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers are the ninth-ranked squad in the league, allowing 42.3 rebounds per game.

The Trail Blazers allow 26.3 assists per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Trail Blazers are the 11th-ranked team in the league.

Zach LaVine vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 37 36 6 5 5 0 2

