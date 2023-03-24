The Chicago Bulls, with Nikola Vucevic, face off versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

In a 116-91 loss to the 76ers (his most recent game) Vucevic posted eight points.

We're going to break down Vucevic's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 17.6 16.3 Rebounds 11.5 11.3 10.6 Assists 3.5 3.3 3.1 PRA 34.5 32.2 30 PR 31.5 28.9 26.9 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Nikola Vucevic's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Vucevic is responsible for taking 16.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.2 per game.

Vucevic is averaging 4.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.6% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Bulls rank 24th in possessions per game with 101.7. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.8 possessions per contest.

The Trail Blazers concede 116.1 points per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers have conceded 42.3 rebounds per game, which puts them ninth in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers give up 26.3 assists per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

The Trail Blazers are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 35 23 11 4 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Vucevic or any of his Bulls teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.