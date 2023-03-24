The Portland Trail Blazers (32-40) will try to stop a four-game home losing streak when they take on the Chicago Bulls (34-38) on March 24, 2023 at Moda Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Watch Bulls vs. Trail Blazers with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 48.7% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

Chicago has a 24-14 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.7% from the field.

The Bulls are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 26th.

The Bulls record 113.2 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 116.1 the Trail Blazers allow.

When Chicago scores more than 116.1 points, it is 21-9.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls are posting 114.3 points per game this season at home, which is 2.4 more points than they're averaging in road games (111.9).

At home, Chicago is allowing 2.1 fewer points per game (111.5) than in away games (113.6).

Looking at three-point shooting, the Bulls have fared better in home games this season, sinking 10.5 three-pointers per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 10.2 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage away from home.

Bulls Injuries