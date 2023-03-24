See the injury report for the Chicago Bulls (34-38), which currently has three players listed (including DeMar DeRozan), as the Bulls ready for their matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers (32-40) at Moda Center on Friday, March 24 at 10:00 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Bulls suffered a 116-91 loss to the 76ers. In the loss, Coby White led the Bulls with 19 points.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG DeMar DeRozan SG Questionable Quadricep 25.1 4.7 5 Alex Caruso PG Questionable Foot 5.6 3 3 Javonte Green SG Questionable Knee 5.5 2.8 0.8

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable (Knee), Jerami Grant: Out (Quadricep), Justise Winslow: Out (Ankle), Damian Lillard: Questionable (Calf), Anfernee Simons: Out (Foot), Nassir Little: Questionable (Concussion)

Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CHI

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Bulls Season Insights

The Bulls average 113.2 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 116.1 the Trail Blazers give up.

Chicago has a 21-9 record when scoring more than 116.1 points.

The Bulls' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 114.5 points per contest compared to the 113.2 they've averaged this season.

Chicago hits 10.4 three-pointers per game (30th in the league) at a 36.2% rate (14th in the NBA), compared to the 13.2 per contest its opponents make while shooting 35.6% from deep.

The Bulls average 111.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (20th in the league), and allow 109.8 points per 100 possessions (sixth in the NBA).

Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -4.5 221.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.