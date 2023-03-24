The Chicago Bulls (34-38) will visit the Portland Trail Blazers (32-40) after victories in four straight road games. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, March 24, 2023.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. Trail Blazers matchup.

Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CHI

ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CHI Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Bulls have a +46 scoring differential, putting up 113.2 points per game (20th in the league) and allowing 112.5 (10th in the NBA).

The Trail Blazers put up 114.4 points per game (15th in league) while giving up 116.1 per contest (18th in NBA). They have a -120 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The teams average 227.6 points per game combined, 6.1 more points than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams average 228.6 points per game combined, 7.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Chicago has compiled a 35-36-1 ATS record so far this year.

Portland is 33-38-1 ATS this year.

Bulls and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +100000 +30000 +300 Trail Blazers +100000 +80000 -

