The Chicago Bulls, Zach LaVine included, take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 109-105 win against the 76ers, LaVine had 26 points, seven assists and three steals.

In this piece we'll dive into LaVine's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 25.0 30.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 3.9 Assists 3.5 4.1 4.5 PRA 33.5 33.8 38.4 PR 29.5 29.7 33.9 3PM 2.5 2.8 3.1



Zach LaVine Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Zach LaVine has made 8.7 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 19.4% of his team's total makes.

LaVine is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 24.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Bulls rank 24th in possessions per game with 101.8. His opponents, the 76ers, have the slowest tempo with 99.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the 76ers have allowed 110.4 points per contest, which is third-best in the league.

The 76ers are the third-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 41.1 rebounds per game.

The 76ers concede 23.6 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked team in the league.

Zach LaVine vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/20/2023 47 26 2 7 2 1 3 1/6/2023 38 41 2 6 11 1 2 10/29/2022 34 20 2 3 2 0 0

