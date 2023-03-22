Nikola Vucevic and his Chicago Bulls teammates will face the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 20, Vucevic put up 21 points, 12 rebounds and four steals in a 109-105 win against the 76ers.

In this piece we'll examine Vucevic's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.8 17.8 Rebounds 10.5 11.3 10.6 Assists 2.5 3.3 3.3 PRA 30.5 32.4 31.7 PR 27.5 29.1 28.4 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.4



Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the 76ers

Vucevic has taken 14.2 shots per game this season and made 7.3 per game, which account for 16.4% and 17.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 4.5 threes per game, or 15.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Vucevic's Bulls average 101.8 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are the league's slowest with 99.9 possessions per contest.

The 76ers concede 110.4 points per game, third-ranked in the league.

Giving up 41.1 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, giving up 23.6 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers are third in the league, giving up 11.4 makes per contest.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/20/2023 46 21 12 2 1 0 4 1/6/2023 36 19 18 10 2 2 0 10/29/2022 36 23 19 3 5 0 1

