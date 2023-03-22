The Philadelphia 76ers (48-23) are favored (by 3.5 points) to build on a six-game road winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (34-37) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 221.5.

Bulls vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -3.5 221.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago has played 42 games this season that have gone over 221.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Chicago's contests this season is 226, 4.5 more points than this game's point total.

Chicago is 37-34-0 against the spread this year.

The Bulls have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (42.5%) in those games.

This season, Chicago has won 11 of its 20 games, or 55%, when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

Chicago has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Bulls vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

76ers vs Bulls Total Facts Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 41 57.7% 115.4 228.9 110.4 222.9 223.8 Bulls 42 59.2% 113.5 228.9 112.5 222.9 228.5

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

Five of the Bulls' last 10 outings have hit the over.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.556, 20-16-0 record) than on the road (.486, 17-18-0).

The Bulls' 113.5 points per game are only 3.1 more points than the 110.4 the 76ers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 110.4 points, Chicago is 29-14 against the spread and 29-14 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Bulls vs. 76ers Betting Splits

76ers and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) 76ers 42-29 20-19 41-30 Bulls 37-34 15-9 30-41

Bulls vs. 76ers Point Insights

Scoring Insights 76ers Bulls 115.4 Points Scored (PG) 113.5 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 30-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-14 36-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-14 110.4 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 10 34-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 29-16 35-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.