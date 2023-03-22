Bulls vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Philadelphia 76ers (48-23) are favored (by 3.5 points) to build on a six-game road winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (34-37) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 221.5.
Bulls vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-3.5
|221.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago has played 42 games this season that have gone over 221.5 combined points scored.
- The average over/under for Chicago's contests this season is 226, 4.5 more points than this game's point total.
- Chicago is 37-34-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bulls have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (42.5%) in those games.
- This season, Chicago has won 11 of its 20 games, or 55%, when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
- Chicago has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Bulls vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 221.5
|% of Games Over 221.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|41
|57.7%
|115.4
|228.9
|110.4
|222.9
|223.8
|Bulls
|42
|59.2%
|113.5
|228.9
|112.5
|222.9
|228.5
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.
- Five of the Bulls' last 10 outings have hit the over.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.556, 20-16-0 record) than on the road (.486, 17-18-0).
- The Bulls' 113.5 points per game are only 3.1 more points than the 110.4 the 76ers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 110.4 points, Chicago is 29-14 against the spread and 29-14 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Bulls vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|76ers
|42-29
|20-19
|41-30
|Bulls
|37-34
|15-9
|30-41
Bulls vs. 76ers Point Insights
|76ers
|Bulls
|115.4
|113.5
|13
|18
|30-11
|29-14
|36-5
|29-14
|110.4
|112.5
|3
|10
|34-12
|29-16
|35-11
|28-17
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.