At United Center on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (34-37) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Philadelphia 76ers (48-23) at 8:00 PM ET. The contest airs on NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the 76ers vs. Bulls matchup.

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: United Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Bulls vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total 76ers Moneyline Bulls Moneyline
DraftKings 76ers (-3.5) 221.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM 76ers (-3.5) 221.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet 76ers (-3) 221.5 -149 +130 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico - 222.5 +115 -135 Bet on this game with Tipico

Bulls vs. 76ers Betting Trends

  • The 76ers average 115.4 points per game (13th in the league) while allowing 110.4 per outing (third in the NBA). They have a +352 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by five points per game.
  • The Bulls have a +71 scoring differential, putting up 113.5 points per game (18th in league) and conceding 112.5 (10th in NBA).
  • These teams average 228.9 points per game between them, 7.4 more than this game's total.
  • Opponents of these two teams put up 222.9 combined points per game, 1.4 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Philadelphia has compiled a 42-29-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Chicago is 35-35-1 ATS this season.

Bulls and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Bulls +100000 +30000 +320
76ers +1000 +450 -20000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bulls? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.