The Philadelphia 76ers (48-23) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a six-game road win streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (34-37) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at United Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH.

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH

NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 114 - Bulls 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 3.5)

Bulls (+ 3.5) Pick OU: Over (221.5)



The 76ers (42-29-0 ATS) have covered the spread 59.2% of the time, 7.1% more often than the Bulls (37-34-0) this year.

Philadelphia (20-19) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (51.3%) than Chicago (14-9) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (60.9%).

Philadelphia and its opponents have exceeded the point total 54.9% of the time this season (39 out of 71). That's more often than Chicago and its opponents have (29 out of 71).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the 76ers are 37-14, while the Bulls are 17-23 as moneyline underdogs.

Bulls Performance Insights

Offensively Chicago is the 18th-ranked team in the NBA (113.5 points per game). Defensively it is 10th (112.5 points conceded per game).

This season the Bulls are ranked 21st in the NBA in assists at 24.3 per game.

The Bulls are the worst squad in the league in 3-pointers made (10.5 per game) and 14th in 3-point percentage (36.4%).

Chicago attempts 66.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 33.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.4% of Chicago's baskets are 2-pointers, and 24.6% are 3-pointers.

