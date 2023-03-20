Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his last appearance, a 113-99 win over the Heat, LaVine tallied 18 points and seven assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on LaVine's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 25.0 30.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 3.8 Assists 3.5 4.1 4.2 PRA 34.5 33.9 38.1 PR 30.5 29.8 33.9 3PM 2.5 2.8 3.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Zach LaVine's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Zach LaVine Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 19.7% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.1 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 25.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.8 per game.

LaVine's opponents, the 76ers, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 99.7 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 101.6 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The 76ers concede 110.5 points per game, third-ranked in the league.

Conceding 41.1 rebounds per contest, the 76ers are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 23.6 assists per contest, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Allowing 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked squad in the NBA.

Zach LaVine vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 38 41 2 6 11 1 2 10/29/2022 34 20 2 3 2 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add LaVine or any of his Bulls teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.