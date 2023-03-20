Patrick Beverley's Chicago Bulls match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game, a 113-99 win versus the Heat, Beverley totaled 17 points and four assists.

In this article, we break down Beverley's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Patrick Beverley Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 6.4 6.3 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 6.5 Assists 3.5 2.9 4.0 PRA -- 13.1 16.8 PR 10.5 10.2 12.8 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.3



Patrick Beverley Insights vs. the 76ers

Beverley's opponents, the 76ers, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 99.7 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 101.6 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The 76ers are the third-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 110.5 points per game.

The 76ers give up 41.1 rebounds per game, ranking third in the league.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the league, giving up 23.6 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers are third in the NBA, conceding 11.5 makes per game.

Patrick Beverley vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/9/2022 38 9 3 3 1 1 2

