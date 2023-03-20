The Chicago Bulls, with Nikola Vucevic, face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Vucevic, in his most recent appearance, had 13 points and 10 rebounds in a 113-99 win over the Heat.

In this piece we'll break down Vucevic's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.7 17.3 Rebounds 10.5 11.3 10.7 Assists 2.5 3.3 3.2 PRA 29.5 32.3 31.2 PR 26.5 29 28 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.3



Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the 76ers

Vucevic is responsible for attempting 16.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.3 per game.

Vucevic is averaging 4.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Vucevic's opponents, the 76ers, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 99.7 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 101.6 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The 76ers concede 110.5 points per game, third-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the 76ers are third in the NBA, giving up 41.1 rebounds per game.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 23.6 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers have allowed 11.5 makes per game, third in the NBA.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 36 19 18 10 2 2 0 10/29/2022 36 23 19 3 5 0 1

