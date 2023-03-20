Nikola Vucevic is a player to watch when the Chicago Bulls (33-37) and the Philadelphia 76ers (48-22) face off at Wells Fargo Center on Monday. Gametime is set for 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Bulls vs. 76ers

Game Day: Monday, March 20

Monday, March 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Bulls' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Bulls beat the Heat on Saturday, 113-99. Their top scorer was DeMar DeRozan with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 24 5 10 3 0 2 Coby White 18 1 6 2 0 4 Zach LaVine 18 4 7 0 1 3

Bulls Players to Watch

Vucevic is the Bulls' top rebounder (11.3 per game), and he posts 17.7 points and 3.3 assists. His rebounding average ranks him fifth in the league.

Zach LaVine gives the Bulls 25 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Bulls get 10.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Patrick Williams.

Ayo Dosunmu gets the Bulls 8.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 26.7 4.9 5.4 1.7 0.3 1.2 Zach LaVine 30.1 3.8 4.2 0.6 0.4 3.1 Nikola Vucevic 17.3 10.7 3.2 0.8 0.6 1.3 Patrick Beverley 6.3 6.5 4 0.7 0.9 1.3 Coby White 9.5 2.3 3.8 0.9 0.1 2

