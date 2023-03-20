The injury report for the Chicago Bulls (33-37) heading into their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (48-22) currently features two players on it. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, March 20 from Wells Fargo Center.

The Bulls are coming off of a 113-99 win over the Heat in their last outing on Saturday. DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points in the Bulls' win, leading the team.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Alex Caruso PG Questionable Foot 5.6 3.0 3.0 Javonte Green SG Questionable Knee 5.9 2.9 0.8

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: PJ Tucker: Questionable (Ankle)

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH

Bulls Season Insights

The Bulls score only 3.0 more points per game (113.5) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (110.5).

Chicago has put together a 29-14 record in games it scores more than 110.5 points.

The Bulls are posting 114.5 points per contest in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 113.5.

Chicago makes 10.5 three-pointers per game (30th in the league), 2.7 fewer than its opponents.

The Bulls average 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (16th in league), and allow 110.0 points per 100 possessions (sixth in NBA).

Bulls vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -8.5 225.5

