The Chicago Bulls (33-37) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (48-22) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 224.5.

Bulls vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -7.5 224.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago has played 38 games this season that have had more than 224.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Chicago's matchups this season is 226.1, 1.6 more points than this game's total.

So far this season, Chicago has put together a 36-34-0 record against the spread.

The Bulls have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (41%) in those games.

Chicago has a record of 2-4 when it is set as the underdog by +230 or more by bookmakers this season.

Chicago has an implied victory probability of 30.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Bulls vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

76ers vs Bulls Total Facts Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 39 55.7% 115.5 229 110.5 223.1 223.7 Bulls 38 54.3% 113.5 229 112.6 223.1 228.6

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

Five of the Bulls' last 10 outings have hit the over.

Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .556 (20-16-0). On the road, it is .471 (16-18-0).

The Bulls score an average of 113.5 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 110.5 the 76ers allow to opponents.

Chicago is 29-14 against the spread and 29-14 overall when it scores more than 110.5 points.

Bulls vs. 76ers Betting Splits

76ers and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) 76ers 42-28 11-6 41-29 Bulls 36-34 5-3 30-40

Bulls vs. 76ers Point Insights

Scoring Insights 76ers Bulls 115.5 Points Scored (PG) 113.5 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 30-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-14 36-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-14 110.5 Points Allowed (PG) 112.6 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 10 34-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-16 35-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-17

