The Chicago Bulls (33-37) travel to face the Philadelphia 76ers (48-22) after victories in three straight road games. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the 76ers vs. Bulls matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023

Monday, March 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH

NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Bulls vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Bulls vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers are outscoring opponents by five points per game with a +356 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.5 points per game (13th in the NBA) and give up 110.5 per outing (third in the league).

The Bulls score 113.5 points per game (18th in NBA) and give up 112.6 (10th in league) for a +67 scoring differential overall.

The teams combine to score 229 points per game, four more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams surrender 223.1 points per game combined, 1.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Philadelphia has covered 42 times in 70 games with a spread this season.

Chicago has covered 34 times in 70 matchups with a spread this season.

Bulls and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +100000 +60000 +500 76ers +1000 +450 -20000

