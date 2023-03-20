The Colorado Avalanche (40-22-6) will attempt to prolong a five-game win streak when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks (24-39-6) at home on Monday, March 20 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CHI+.

In the last 10 contests for the Blackhawks (3-6-1), their offense has scored 26 goals while their defense has given up 26 goals. They have registered 31 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored three goals (9.7%).

Ahead of this matchup, here is who we predict to bring home the win in Monday's hockey contest.

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Predictions for Monday

Our model for this matchup calls for a final score of Avalanche 5, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-390)

Avalanche (-390) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-3.1)

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have a 8-6-14 record in overtime contests this season and a 24-39-6 overall record.

Chicago has earned 26 points (11-5-4) in its 20 games decided by one goal.

This season the Blackhawks scored only one goal in 15 games and they finished 0-14-1 in those matchups.

Chicago has earned 10 points (4-10-2 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Blackhawks have scored three or more goals in 31 games, earning 43 points from those contests.

This season, Chicago has recorded a single power-play goal in 19 games has a record of 5-11-3 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Chicago has posted a record of 6-7-2 (14 points).

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents 53 times this season, and earned 40 points in those games.

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 14th 3.25 Goals Scored 2.51 32nd 9th 2.76 Goals Allowed 3.51 25th 7th 33.1 Shots 26.7 31st 17th 31.4 Shots Allowed 34 28th 5th 24.4% Power Play % 16.7% 28th 18th 79.1% Penalty Kill % 77% 20th

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CHI+

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CHI+

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

