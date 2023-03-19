Sunday's second-round NCAA tournament game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Pittsburgh Panthers at Greensboro Coliseum at 12:10 PM ET features the Musketeers' Jack Nunge and the Panthers' Jamarius Burton as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS

Xavier's Last Game

Xavier was victorious in its previous game versus Kennesaw State, 72-67, on Friday. Jerome Hunter led the way with 24 points, plus five boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jerome Hunter 24 5 0 1 1 0 Souley Boum 17 5 2 0 0 1 Colby Jones 12 6 4 1 0 0

Pittsburgh's Last Game

Pittsburgh was victorious in its previous game versus Iowa State, 59-41, on Friday. Nelly Cummings was its top scorer with 13 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nelly Cummings 13 1 3 2 0 2 Jamarius Burton 11 4 3 1 0 0 Greg Elliott 10 8 1 1 0 0

Xavier Players to Watch

Nunge leads the Musketeers at 7.9 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 2.1 assists and 14 points.

Colby Jones leads his squad in assists per contest (4.3), and also posts 15.1 points and 5.4 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Zach Freemantle puts up 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 58.5% from the floor.

Adam Kunkel averages 10.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

Burton tops the Panthers in scoring (15.2 points per game) and assists (4.2), and averages 4.7 rebounds. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Blake Hinson is posting team highs in points (15.2 per game) and rebounds (6.1). And he is delivering 1.2 assists, making 42.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.

Cummings paces the Panthers in assists (4.7 per game), and puts up 11.2 points and 2.5 rebounds. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Greg Elliott is averaging 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 43.8% of his shots from the field and 41.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per game.

Fede Federiko gives the Panthers 6.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

Xavier Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Colby Jones 15.4 6.5 3.1 1.2 0 0.9 Jack Nunge 12.3 7.8 2.4 0.8 1 0.7 Souley Boum 17.6 5.3 2.8 0.3 0.1 2.9 Jerome Hunter 11.2 5.6 1.7 0.5 0.6 0 Adam Kunkel 11.2 3.5 3.3 1.3 0.1 1.9

Pittsburgh Top Performers (Last 10 Games)