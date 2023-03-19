Sunday's game between the UIC Flames (18-17) and Northern Illinois Huskies (16-16) squaring off at Clive M. Beck Center has a projected final score of 65-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UIC, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on March 19.

In their last time out, the Flames lost 68-65 to Florida International on Saturday.

UIC vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Clive M. Beck Center in Lexington, Kentucky

UIC vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 65, Northern Illinois 64

UIC Schedule Analysis

The Flames defeated the Drake Bulldogs (No. 44 in our computer rankings) in a 64-52 win on February 12 -- their signature win of the season.

UIC has five losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the country.

UIC 2022-23 Best Wins

64-52 at home over Drake (No. 44) on February 12

65-58 at home over Murray State (No. 141) on March 4

62-59 over Austin Peay (No. 156) on November 23

63-55 over Davidson (No. 176) on November 22

52-50 on the road over IUPUI (No. 178) on November 7

UIC Performance Insights