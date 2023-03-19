Sunday's contest features the UIC Flames (18-17) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (16-16) facing off at Clive M. Beck Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 65-64 victory for UIC according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on March 19.

The Huskies are coming off of a 102-99 loss to North Dakota in their last game on Saturday.

Northern Illinois vs. UIC Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Clive M. Beck Center in Lexington, Kentucky

Northern Illinois vs. UIC Score Prediction

  • Prediction: UIC 65, Northern Illinois 64

Northern Illinois Schedule Analysis

  • The Huskies notched their best win of the season on January 7, when they claimed a 67-66 victory over the Toledo Rockets, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 56) in our computer rankings.
  • Northern Illinois has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).

Northern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 67-66 at home over Toledo (No. 56) on January 7
  • 86-79 at home over DePaul (No. 67) on November 12
  • 85-81 on the road over Bowling Green (No. 69) on February 15
  • 84-77 at home over Ball State (No. 71) on February 18
  • 67-64 over Richmond (No. 85) on November 27

Northern Illinois Performance Insights

  • The Huskies put up 71.2 points per game (67th in college basketball) while giving up 71.5 per contest (327th in college basketball). They have a -12 scoring differential.
  • Northern Illinois scores fewer points in conference play (70.4 per game) than overall (71.2).
  • In 2022-23 the Huskies are averaging 5.6 more points per game at home (73.9) than away (68.3).
  • At home Northern Illinois is allowing 68.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than it is away (72.5).
  • The Huskies are tallying 74.7 points per contest over their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 71.2.

