Sunday's contest features the UIC Flames (18-17) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (16-16) facing off at Clive M. Beck Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 65-64 victory for UIC according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on March 19.

The Huskies are coming off of a 102-99 loss to North Dakota in their last game on Saturday.

Northern Illinois vs. UIC Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Clive M. Beck Center in Lexington, Kentucky

Northern Illinois vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 65, Northern Illinois 64

Northern Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Huskies notched their best win of the season on January 7, when they claimed a 67-66 victory over the Toledo Rockets, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 56) in our computer rankings.

Northern Illinois has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).

Northern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

67-66 at home over Toledo (No. 56) on January 7

86-79 at home over DePaul (No. 67) on November 12

85-81 on the road over Bowling Green (No. 69) on February 15

84-77 at home over Ball State (No. 71) on February 18

67-64 over Richmond (No. 85) on November 27

Northern Illinois Performance Insights