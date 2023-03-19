A spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament South Region bracket is on the line when the No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (23-10) meet the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-12) on Sunday at 7:10 PM on TBS. Baylor has been installed as a 1.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5 points.

Baylor vs. Creighton Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Baylor -1.5 146.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Baylor vs Creighton Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Bears have put together a 17-14-0 record against the spread.

Baylor has a record of 14-8, a 63.6% win rate, when it's favored by -120 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Bears.

So far this year, Creighton has put together a 14-15-0 record against the spread.

The Bluejays have a mark of 3-4 in contests where bookmakers give them odds of +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Creighton has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Baylor vs. Creighton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 17 54.8% 77.1 153.6 69.8 138.1 145.3 Creighton 12 41.4% 76.5 153.6 68.3 138.1 145.4

Additional Baylor vs Creighton Insights & Trends

Baylor is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

Five of Bears' last 10 games have hit the over.

Creighton has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests.

The Bluejays have gone over the total in five of their past 10 outings.

The 77.1 points per game the Bears put up are 8.8 more points than the Bluejays allow (68.3).

When Baylor scores more than 68.3 points, it is 15-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall.

The Bluejays average 6.7 more points per game (76.5) than the Bears give up to opponents (69.8).

When it scores more than 69.8 points, Creighton is 10-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Baylor vs. Creighton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 17-14-0 14-12 17-14-0 Creighton 14-15-0 2-2 12-17-0

Baylor vs. Creighton Home/Away Splits

Baylor Creighton 14-3 Home Record 13-2 5-5 Away Record 5-6 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.3 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.5 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.