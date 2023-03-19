Sunday's contest features the Baylor Bears (23-10) and the Creighton Bluejays (22-12) squaring off at Ball Arena in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 74-72 win for Baylor according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at TBA on March 19.

According to our computer prediction, Creighton is projected to cover the point spread (1.5) versus Baylor. The two teams are expected to fall short of the 146.5 total.

Baylor vs. Creighton Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Line: Baylor -1.5

Baylor -1.5 Point Total: 146.5

146.5 Moneyline (To Win): Baylor -120, Creighton +100

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Baylor vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 74, Creighton 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Creighton

Pick ATS: Creighton (+1.5)



Creighton (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (146.5)



Baylor has a 17-14-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Creighton, who is 14-15-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bears are 17-14-0 and the Bluejays are 12-17-0. The two teams average 153.6 points per game, 7.1 more points than this matchup's total. Baylor is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 games, while Creighton has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears outscore opponents by 7.3 points per game (scoring 77.1 points per game to rank 54th in college basketball while giving up 69.8 per contest to rank 167th in college basketball) and have a +239 scoring differential overall.

Baylor ranks 270th in the country at 30.1 rebounds per game. That's 1.1 more than the 29 its opponents average.

Baylor hits 9.6 three-pointers per game (15th in college basketball) while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc (37th in college basketball). It is making 2.8 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.8 per game while shooting 32%.

The Bears' 100.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 26th in college basketball, and the 90.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 158th in college basketball.

Baylor forces 12.9 turnovers per game (103rd in college basketball) while committing 11.9 (187th in college basketball play).

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays have a +278 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.2 points per game. They're putting up 76.5 points per game, 63rd in college basketball, and are giving up 68.3 per outing to rank 126th in college basketball.

Creighton prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.7 boards. It grabs 34.7 rebounds per game (40th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.

Creighton knocks down 8.7 three-pointers per game (51st in college basketball) while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc (102nd in college basketball). It is making 2.4 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.3 per game at 33.9%.

Creighton has committed 10.9 turnovers per game (83rd in college basketball), 1.5 more than the 9.4 it forces (353rd in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.