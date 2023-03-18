UIC vs. Florida International Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Saturday's game features the UIC Flames (18-16) and the Florida International Panthers (12-19) matching up at Clive M. Beck Center (on March 18) at 12:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-62 victory for UIC, who is slightly favored based on our model.
The Flames lost their most recent game 51-41 against New Mexico State on Friday.
UIC vs. Florida International Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Clive M. Beck Center in Lexington, Kentucky
UIC vs. Florida International Score Prediction
- Prediction: UIC 66, Florida International 62
UIC Schedule Analysis
- The Flames notched their best win of the season on February 12, when they claimed a 64-52 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 43), according to our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, UIC is 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Panthers are 3-8 (.273%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.
UIC 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-52 at home over Drake (No. 43) on February 12
- 65-58 at home over Murray State (No. 141) on March 4
- 62-59 over Austin Peay (No. 158) on November 23
- 63-55 over Davidson (No. 176) on November 22
- 52-50 on the road over IUPUI (No. 178) on November 7
UIC Performance Insights
- The Flames have been outscored by 1.1 points per game (posting 57.1 points per game, 320th in college basketball, while conceding 58.2 per contest, 37th in college basketball) and have a -38 scoring differential.
- In MVC games, UIC has averaged 1.7 fewer points (55.4) than overall (57.1) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Flames are scoring 3.4 fewer points per game at home (55.2) than on the road (58.6).
- At home, UIC allows 55.6 points per game. Away, it gives up 60.8.
- The Flames are compiling 59.5 points per game in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 57.1.
