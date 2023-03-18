Saturday's game features the UIC Flames (18-16) and the Florida International Panthers (12-19) matching up at Clive M. Beck Center (on March 18) at 12:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-62 victory for UIC, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Flames lost their most recent game 51-41 against New Mexico State on Friday.

UIC vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Clive M. Beck Center in Lexington, Kentucky

UIC vs. Florida International Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 66, Florida International 62

UIC Schedule Analysis

The Flames notched their best win of the season on February 12, when they claimed a 64-52 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 43), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, UIC is 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Panthers are 3-8 (.273%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

UIC 2022-23 Best Wins

64-52 at home over Drake (No. 43) on February 12

65-58 at home over Murray State (No. 141) on March 4

62-59 over Austin Peay (No. 158) on November 23

63-55 over Davidson (No. 176) on November 22

52-50 on the road over IUPUI (No. 178) on November 7

UIC Performance Insights