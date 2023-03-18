The No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins (30-5) are favored by 7.5 points against the No. 7 seed Northwestern Wildcats (22-11) for their NCAA Tournament matchup on Saturday. A trip to the Sweet 16 will be awarded to the winner of the 2-7 West Region bracket contest, which tips off at 8:40 PM on TNT. The matchup has an over/under set at 127.5 points.

Northwestern vs. UCLA Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
  • Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • TV: TNT
  • Where: Sacramento, California
  • Venue: Golden 1 Center
Favorite Spread Over/Under
UCLA -7.5 127.5

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

  • Northwestern's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 127.5 points in 19 of 29 outings.
  • Northwestern's average game total this season has been 130.5, three more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Northwestern's ATS record is 17-12-0 this year.
  • Northwestern has won in eight, or 57.1%, of the 14 contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.
  • The Wildcats have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +290 moneyline set for this game.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Northwestern has a 25.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Northwestern vs. UCLA Over/Under Stats

Games Over 127.5 % of Games Over 127.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
UCLA 21 65.6% 74.3 142.2 60.1 122.7 137.4
Northwestern 19 65.5% 67.9 142.2 62.6 122.7 134.2

Additional Northwestern Insights & Trends

  • Northwestern is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Wildcats have hit the over three times.
  • The Wildcats score an average of 67.9 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 60.1 the Bruins allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 60.1 points, Northwestern is 14-6 against the spread and 19-5 overall.

UCLA vs. Northwestern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
UCLA 17-15-0 12-10 16-16-0
Northwestern 17-12-0 2-0 11-18-0

Northwestern vs. UCLA Home/Away Splits

UCLA Northwestern
17-0 Home Record 13-5
9-2 Away Record 7-4
10-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0
4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0
77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.2
69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5
8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-12-0
4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

