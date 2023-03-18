The No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins (30-5) are favored by 7.5 points against the No. 7 seed Northwestern Wildcats (22-11) for their NCAA Tournament matchup on Saturday. A trip to the Sweet 16 will be awarded to the winner of the 2-7 West Region bracket contest, which tips off at 8:40 PM on TNT. The matchup has an over/under set at 127.5 points.

Northwestern vs. UCLA Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCLA -7.5 127.5

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Northwestern's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 127.5 points in 19 of 29 outings.

Northwestern's average game total this season has been 130.5, three more points than this matchup's over/under.

Northwestern's ATS record is 17-12-0 this year.

Northwestern has won in eight, or 57.1%, of the 14 contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Wildcats have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +290 moneyline set for this game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Northwestern has a 25.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Northwestern vs. UCLA Over/Under Stats

Games Over 127.5 % of Games Over 127.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCLA 21 65.6% 74.3 142.2 60.1 122.7 137.4 Northwestern 19 65.5% 67.9 142.2 62.6 122.7 134.2

Additional Northwestern Insights & Trends

Northwestern is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Wildcats have hit the over three times.

The Wildcats score an average of 67.9 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 60.1 the Bruins allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 60.1 points, Northwestern is 14-6 against the spread and 19-5 overall.

UCLA vs. Northwestern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCLA 17-15-0 12-10 16-16-0 Northwestern 17-12-0 2-0 11-18-0

Northwestern vs. UCLA Home/Away Splits

UCLA Northwestern 17-0 Home Record 13-5 9-2 Away Record 7-4 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.2 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-12-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

