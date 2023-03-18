How to Watch Northwestern vs. UCLA on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins (30-5) will compete with the No. 7 seed Northwestern Wildcats (22-11) on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This contest tips off at 8:40 PM.
Northwestern vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: TNT
Northwestern Stats Insights
- Northwestern is 16-4 when it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.
- The Bruins are the rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 140th.
- The Wildcats average 7.8 more points per game (67.9) than the Bruins give up (60.1).
- When Northwestern allows fewer than 74.3 points, it is 20-6.
Northwestern Home & Away Comparison
- Northwestern scores 68.2 points per game at home, and 69.5 away.
- At home the Wildcats are conceding 60.3 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than they are away (68.4).
- Beyond the arc, Northwestern makes fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.8 per game) than at home (8.1), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (34.1%) than at home (32.4%).
Northwestern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/5/2023
|@ Rutgers
|W 65-53
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|3/10/2023
|Penn State
|L 67-65
|United Center
|3/16/2023
|Boise State
|W 75-67
|Golden 1 Center
|3/18/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Golden 1 Center
