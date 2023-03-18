The No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins (30-5) will compete with the No. 7 seed Northwestern Wildcats (22-11) on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This contest tips off at 8:40 PM.

Northwestern vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: TNT

Northwestern Stats Insights

Northwestern is 16-4 when it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.

The Bruins are the rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 140th.

The Wildcats average 7.8 more points per game (67.9) than the Bruins give up (60.1).

When Northwestern allows fewer than 74.3 points, it is 20-6.

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison

Northwestern scores 68.2 points per game at home, and 69.5 away.

At home the Wildcats are conceding 60.3 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than they are away (68.4).

Beyond the arc, Northwestern makes fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.8 per game) than at home (8.1), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (34.1%) than at home (32.4%).

Northwestern Schedule