Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Boo Buie are two players to watch on Saturday at 8:40 PM ET, when the UCLA Bruins square off against the Northwestern Wildcats in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Golden 1 Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Northwestern vs. UCLA

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV: TNT | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Northwestern's Last Game

Northwestern won its previous game against Boise State, 75-67, on Thursday. Buie led the way with 22 points, plus five boards and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Boo Buie 22 5 5 0 0 1 Chase Audige 20 6 2 4 0 3 Ty Berry 13 6 0 0 0 3

Northwestern Players to Watch

The Wildcats get 14 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Chase Audige.

Ty Berry gets the Wildcats 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Matthew Nicholson is the Wildcats' top rebounder (5.3 per game), and he contributes 6 points and 1.2 assists.

Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 7.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 42.3% of his shots from the field.

Northwestern Top Performers (Last 10 Games)