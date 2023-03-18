Wagering on Northwestern-UCLA couldn't be easier, and could be especially lucrative if you're a new customer and your state has legalized online sports betting. Here's how to sign up with BetMGM and take advantage of our special BetMGM bonus -- what are you waiting for?

UCLA vs. Northwestern Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Line: UCLA -7.5

UCLA -7.5 Point Total: 127.5

127.5 Moneyline (To Win): UCLA -375, Northwestern +290

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Have the urge to put money on the Wildcats' game versus the Bruins but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Wildcats (+290) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Wildcats to beat the Bruins with those odds, and the Wildcats emerge with the victory, you'd get back $39.00.

A spread bet, such as betting on the Wildcats at +7.5, is a bit more complicated, but it can offer a better payout or better chance to cash in with a win. In this case, the +7.5 means that the Wildcats must win, tie, or stop the Bruins from winning by eight or more points to "cover the spread." If they don't, the Bruins would be considered the team that "covered" and would be the correct choice.

Other bets you can make

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the game. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -105). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $20.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on game props (will Northwestern get to 10 points before UCLA?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

