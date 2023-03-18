The Miami Heat (38-33) play the Chicago Bulls (32-37) as just 3-point favorites on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

NBCS-CHI and BSSUN Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 113 - Heat 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 3)

Bulls (+ 3) Pick OU: Over (216.5)



The Heat (25-42-4 ATS) have covered the spread 35.2% of the time, 15.5% less often than the Bulls (35-34-0) this season.

Miami (10-23-3) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3 points or more this season (27.8%) than Chicago (13-11) does as a 3+-point underdog (54.2%).

Miami's games have gone over the total 46.5% of the time this season (33 out of 71), which is more often than Chicago's games have (29 out of 69).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 32-19, a better record than the Bulls have recorded (15-23) as moneyline underdogs.

Bulls Performance Insights

Chicago is 18th in the NBA in points scored (113.6 per game) and 11th in points conceded (112.8).

This season the Bulls are ranked 21st in the NBA in assists at 24.2 per game.

The Bulls are the worst team in the league in 3-pointers made (10.4 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.4%).

Chicago attempts 33% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 67% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.5% of Chicago's baskets are 3-pointers, and 75.5% are 2-pointers.

