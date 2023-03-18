Ahead of a matchup with the Miami Heat (38-33), the Chicago Bulls (32-37) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18 at United Center.

The Bulls are coming off of a 139-131 OT victory over the Timberwolves in their most recent outing on Friday. DeMar DeRozan scored a team-leading 49 points for the Bulls in the victory.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Alex Caruso PG Questionable Illness 5.6 3.1 3.1 Javonte Green SG Questionable Knee 5.9 2.9 0.8

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Cody Zeller: Out (Nose), Kyle Lowry: Questionable (Knee), Nikola Jovic: Out (Back)

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

Bulls Season Insights

The Bulls put up only 4.0 more points per game (113.6) than the Heat allow their opponents to score (109.6).

Chicago has put together a 29-17 record in games it scores more than 109.6 points.

The Bulls have fared better offensively in their last 10 games, compiling 116.3 points per contest, 2.7 more than their season average of 113.6.

Chicago makes 10.4 three-pointers per game (30th in the league) while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc (13th in NBA). It is making 2.9 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 13.3 per game at 35.7%.

The Bulls' 111.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 18th in the NBA, and the 110.0 points they allow per 100 possessions rank seventh in the league.

Bulls vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -2.5 216.5

