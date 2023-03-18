The Miami Heat (38-33) play the Chicago Bulls (32-37) as just 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN. The matchup's point total is set at 215.5.

Bulls vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -2.5 215.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

  • Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 215.5 points in 48 of 69 games this season.
  • Chicago's games this year have had a 226.3-point total on average, 10.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Chicago is 35-34-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Bulls have won in 15, or 39.5%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • This season, Chicago has won 11 of its 25 games, or 44%, when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
  • Chicago has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Bulls vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Heat vs Bulls Total Facts
Games Over 215.5 % of Games Over 215.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 42 59.2% 109.1 222.7 109.6 222.4 219.6
Bulls 48 69.6% 113.6 222.7 112.8 222.4 228.7

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

  • Chicago has gone 6-4 over its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Bulls have hit the over in five of their past 10 outings.
  • This year, Chicago is 19-16-0 at home against the spread (.543 winning percentage). On the road, it is 16-18-0 ATS (.471).
  • The Bulls average just 4.0 more points per game (113.6) than the Heat give up (109.6).
  • Chicago has put together a 29-17 ATS record and a 29-17 overall record in games it scores more than 109.6 points.

Bulls vs. Heat Betting Splits

Heat and Bulls Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 25-46 12-31 34-37
Bulls 35-34 16-13 30-39

Bulls vs. Heat Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Heat Bulls
109.1
Points Scored (PG)
 113.6
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 18
11-14
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 29-17
17-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 29-17
109.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.8
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 11
20-28
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 21-7
31-17
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 18-10

