The No. 7 Baylor Bears (19-12) play the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (20-10) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, tipping off at 5:30 PM.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Baylor vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison

  • The Crimson Tide score 7.2 more points per game (69.9) than the Bears allow (62.7).
  • When it scores more than 62.7 points, Alabama is 14-4.
  • Baylor is 15-2 when it allows fewer than 69.9 points.
  • The Bears record 72 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 59.8 the Crimson Tide allow.
  • Baylor is 18-7 when scoring more than 59.8 points.
  • Alabama is 20-5 when giving up fewer than 72 points.
  • This season the Bears are shooting 43% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Crimson Tide concede.
  • The Crimson Tide's 40.6 shooting percentage from the field is 2.6 higher than the Bears have given up.

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/27/2023 @ Texas W 63-54 Moody Center
3/4/2023 West Virginia L 63-52 Ferrell Center
3/10/2023 Iowa State L 74-63 Municipal Auditorium
3/18/2023 Alabama - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/23/2023 @ Florida L 81-77 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
2/26/2023 Ole Miss L 57-55 Foster Auditorium
3/2/2023 Kentucky L 71-58 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/18/2023 Baylor - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

