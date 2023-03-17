Friday's contest between the New Mexico State Aggies (16-16) and the UIC Flames (18-15) at Clive M. Beck Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 60-59, with New Mexico State securing the victory. Game time is at 2:30 PM ET on March 17.

The Flames enter this matchup following a 73-57 loss to Northern Iowa on Friday.

UIC vs. New Mexico State Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: Clive M. Beck Center in Lexington, Kentucky

UIC vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: New Mexico State 60, UIC 59

UIC Schedule Analysis

  • The Flames' best win of the season came in a 64-52 victory on February 12 against the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 40) in our computer rankings.

UIC 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 64-52 at home over Drake (No. 40) on February 12
  • 65-58 at home over Murray State (No. 142) on March 4
  • 62-59 over Austin Peay (No. 158) on November 23
  • 63-55 over Davidson (No. 178) on November 22
  • 52-50 on the road over IUPUI (No. 182) on November 7

UIC Performance Insights

  • The Flames put up 57.5 points per game (316th in college basketball) while giving up 58.4 per outing (42nd in college basketball). They have a -28 scoring differential.
  • In 2022-23, UIC has averaged 55.4 points per game in MVC action, and 57.5 overall.
  • In 2022-23 the Flames are averaging 3.4 fewer points per game at home (55.2) than away (58.6).
  • UIC is giving up fewer points at home (55.6 per game) than on the road (60.8).
  • The Flames have played better offensively in their last 10 games, compiling 60.1 points per contest, 2.6 more than their season average of 57.5.

