UIC vs. New Mexico State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 17
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest between the New Mexico State Aggies (16-16) and the UIC Flames (18-15) at Clive M. Beck Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 60-59, with New Mexico State securing the victory. Game time is at 2:30 PM ET on March 17.
The Flames enter this matchup following a 73-57 loss to Northern Iowa on Friday.
UIC vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Clive M. Beck Center in Lexington, Kentucky
UIC vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction
- Prediction: New Mexico State 60, UIC 59
UIC Schedule Analysis
- The Flames' best win of the season came in a 64-52 victory on February 12 against the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 40) in our computer rankings.
UIC 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-52 at home over Drake (No. 40) on February 12
- 65-58 at home over Murray State (No. 142) on March 4
- 62-59 over Austin Peay (No. 158) on November 23
- 63-55 over Davidson (No. 178) on November 22
- 52-50 on the road over IUPUI (No. 182) on November 7
UIC Performance Insights
- The Flames put up 57.5 points per game (316th in college basketball) while giving up 58.4 per outing (42nd in college basketball). They have a -28 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, UIC has averaged 55.4 points per game in MVC action, and 57.5 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Flames are averaging 3.4 fewer points per game at home (55.2) than away (58.6).
- UIC is giving up fewer points at home (55.6 per game) than on the road (60.8).
- The Flames have played better offensively in their last 10 games, compiling 60.1 points per contest, 2.6 more than their season average of 57.5.
