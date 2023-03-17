A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 6-seed TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) play against the No. 11 seed Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) on Friday at Ball Arena. The contest begins at 10:05 PM.

TCU vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: truTV

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 40% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.

TCU is 18-7 when it shoots better than 40% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are the 91st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sun Devils sit at 107th.

The Horned Frogs put up 7.3 more points per game (75.2) than the Sun Devils allow (67.9).

When TCU puts up more than 67.9 points, it is 18-4.

Arizona State Stats Insights

This season, Arizona State has a 13-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.5% from the field.

The Sun Devils are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs sit at 45th.

The Sun Devils' 71.1 points per game are just 3.2 more points than the 67.9 the Horned Frogs allow.

Arizona State has a 19-8 record when allowing fewer than 75.2 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison

Offensively TCU has played better in home games this year, averaging 77.9 points per game, compared to 72.4 per game on the road.

At home, the Horned Frogs are allowing 12.8 fewer points per game (63.5) than when playing on the road (76.3).

TCU is sinking 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it is averaging in road games (5 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Arizona State averages 71.1 points per game. Away, it scores 69.5.

The Sun Devils allow 65 points per game at home, and 71.4 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Arizona State sinks more 3-pointers away (7.7 per game) than at home (6.9), and makes a higher percentage on the road (30.6%) than at home (30%).

TCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 @ Oklahoma L 74-60 Lloyd Noble Center 3/9/2023 Kansas State W 80-67 T-Mobile Center 3/10/2023 Texas L 66-60 T-Mobile Center 3/17/2023 Arizona State - Ball Arena

Arizona State Schedule