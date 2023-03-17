The No. 7 NC State Wolfpack (20-11) take on the No. 10 Princeton Tigers (23-5) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

NC State vs. Princeton Scoring Comparison

The Tigers score only 3.1 more points per game (65.6) than the Wolfpack give up to opponents (62.5).

When it scores more than 62.5 points, Princeton is 16-1.

NC State's record is 16-1 when it allows fewer than 65.6 points.

The 71.1 points per game the Wolfpack put up are 18.6 more points than the Tigers give up (52.5).

NC State has an 18-9 record when putting up more than 52.5 points.

Princeton has a 21-4 record when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.

This season the Wolfpack are shooting 43.5% from the field, only 0.9% lower than the Tigers give up.

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/26/2023 Pittsburgh W 68-63 Reynolds Coliseum 3/2/2023 Syracuse W 83-58 Greensboro Coliseum 3/3/2023 Notre Dame L 66-60 Greensboro Coliseum 3/17/2023 Princeton - Jon M. Huntsman Center

Princeton Schedule