Friday's contest that pits the Miami Hurricanes (25-7) against the Drake Bulldogs (27-7) at MVP Arena should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-71 in favor of Miami. Game time is at 7:25 PM ET on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, the Miami versus Drake game has a predicted spread that equals the actual spread (2.5). The two sides are projected to fall short of the 146.5 over/under.

Miami vs. Drake Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 7:25 PM ET

7:25 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: Miami -2.5

Miami -2.5 Point Total: 146.5

146.5 Moneyline (To Win): Miami -135, Drake +110

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Miami vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami 74, Drake 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami vs. Drake

Pick ATS: Pick Em



Pick Em Pick OU: Under (146.5)



Miami's record against the spread so far this season is 14-11-0, while Drake's is 15-16-0. The Hurricanes are 12-16-0 and the Bulldogs are 14-17-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams score 154.7 points per game, 8.2 more points than this matchup's total. Miami has a 5-4 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in the past 10 contests. Drake has gone 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Miami Performance Insights

The Hurricanes outscore opponents by 7.3 points per game (scoring 79.4 points per game to rank 24th in college basketball while giving up 72.1 per contest to rank 241st in college basketball) and have a +233 scoring differential overall.

The 31.9 rebounds per game Miami averages rank 173rd in college basketball, and are 2.8 more than the 29.1 its opponents record per contest.

Miami knocks down 7.6 three-pointers per game (154th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 36.8% from deep while its opponents hit 33.6% from long range.

The Hurricanes rank 12th in college basketball by averaging 102.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 219th in college basketball, allowing 92.8 points per 100 possessions.

Miami has committed 1.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.9 (82nd in college basketball action) while forcing 12.2 (163rd in college basketball).

Drake Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 11.4 points per game (posting 75.3 points per game, 91st in college basketball, and giving up 63.9 per outing, 32nd in college basketball) and have a +388 scoring differential.

The 33.5 rebounds per game Drake accumulates rank 76th in the country, 3.9 more than the 29.6 its opponents record.

Drake connects on 8 three-pointers per game (104th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.3% from beyond the arc (32nd in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 30.6%.

Drake has won the turnover battle by 1.7 per game, committing 9.8 (21st in college basketball) while forcing 11.5 (214th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.