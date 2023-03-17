An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 12th-seeded Drake Bulldogs (27-7) hit the court against the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (25-7) on Friday at MVP Arena. The contest begins at 7:25 PM, on TBS.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Miami vs. Drake matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Miami vs. Drake Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET
  • Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Miami vs. Drake Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami Moneyline Drake Moneyline
BetMGM Miami (-2.5) 146.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Miami (-2) 146.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Miami (-2.5) 147.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Miami vs. Drake Betting Trends

  • Miami is 17-14-0 ATS this season.
  • A total of 14 out of the Hurricanes' 31 games this season have hit the over.
  • Drake has compiled a 15-18-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • So far this season, 15 out of the Bulldogs' 33 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Miami Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +10000
  • Miami is 29th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), much higher than its computer rankings (35th).
  • The Hurricanes were +10000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.
  • Miami has a 1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Drake Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +60000
  • The Bulldogs were +25000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +60000, which is the 15th-biggest change in the country.
  • The implied probability of Drake winning the national championship, based on its +60000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

