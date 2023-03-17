The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-35) travel to face the Chicago Bulls (31-37) after victories in four straight road games. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 17, 2023.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. Timberwolves matchup.

Bulls vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSN

NBCS-CHI and BSN Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Bulls vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Bulls vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Bulls have a +45 scoring differential, putting up 113.2 points per game (20th in the league) and allowing 112.5 (10th in the NBA).

The Timberwolves have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 115.5 points per game (12th in league) and allowing 115.6 (18th in NBA).

These teams rack up a combined 228.7 points per game, 3.7 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 228.1 points per game combined, 3.1 more points than the total for this matchup.

Chicago has compiled a 32-35-1 record against the spread this season.

Minnesota is 33-36-1 ATS this season.

Bulls and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +100000 +50000 +700 Timberwolves +35000 +11000 +100

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bulls? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.