How to Watch Northwestern vs. Boise State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 7-seed Northwestern Wildcats (21-11) take the court against the No. 10 seed Boise State Broncos (24-9) on Thursday at Golden 1 Center. The matchup tips off at 7:35 PM.
Northwestern vs. Boise State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: truTV
Northwestern Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 40.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- Northwestern is 14-3 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Broncos sit at 89th.
- The 67.7 points per game the Wildcats put up are only 3.4 more points than the Broncos give up (64.3).
- Northwestern is 14-3 when scoring more than 64.3 points.
Northwestern Home & Away Comparison
- Northwestern is averaging 68.2 points per game this year at home, which is 1.3 fewer points than it is averaging when playing on the road (69.5).
- The Wildcats cede 60.3 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 68.4 on the road.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Northwestern has performed better when playing at home this season, sinking 8.1 per game, compared to 7.8 in road games. Meanwhile, it has produced a 32.4% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 34.1% mark on the road.
Northwestern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|Penn State
|L 68-65
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|3/5/2023
|@ Rutgers
|W 65-53
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|3/10/2023
|Penn State
|L 67-65
|United Center
|3/16/2023
|Boise State
|-
|Golden 1 Center
