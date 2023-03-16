A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 7-seed Northwestern Wildcats (21-11) take the court against the No. 10 seed Boise State Broncos (24-9) on Thursday at Golden 1 Center. The matchup tips off at 7:35 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Northwestern vs. Boise State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: truTV

truTV Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Northwestern Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 40.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Northwestern is 14-3 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Broncos sit at 89th.

The 67.7 points per game the Wildcats put up are only 3.4 more points than the Broncos give up (64.3).

Northwestern is 14-3 when scoring more than 64.3 points.

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison

Northwestern is averaging 68.2 points per game this year at home, which is 1.3 fewer points than it is averaging when playing on the road (69.5).

The Wildcats cede 60.3 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 68.4 on the road.

In terms of total three-pointers made, Northwestern has performed better when playing at home this season, sinking 8.1 per game, compared to 7.8 in road games. Meanwhile, it has produced a 32.4% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 34.1% mark on the road.

Northwestern Schedule