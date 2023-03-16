Thursday's first-round NCAA tournament game between the Boise State Broncos (24-9) and the Northwestern Wildcats (21-11) at Golden 1 Center at 7:35 PM ET features the Broncos' Tyson Degenhart and the Wildcats' Boo Buie as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on truTV.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Boise State

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

TV: truTV

Northwestern's Last Game

In its most recent game, Northwestern lost to Penn State on Friday, 67-65 in OT. Its high scorer was Buie with 16 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Boo Buie 16 1 4 2 0 2 Brooks Barnhizer 15 11 1 0 1 1 Robbie Beran 9 7 0 0 0 1

Northwestern Players to Watch

Chase Audige gives the Wildcats 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He also delivers 2.4 steals (10th in college basketball) and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Wildcats receive 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Ty Berry.

Matthew Nicholson is averaging a team-best 5.5 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 6 points and 1.3 assists, making 58.3% of his shots from the field.

Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 7.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 42.4% of his shots from the floor.

Northwestern Top Performers (Last 10 Games)