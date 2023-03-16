Top Northwestern Players to Watch vs. Boise State - First Round
Thursday's first-round NCAA tournament game between the Boise State Broncos (24-9) and the Northwestern Wildcats (21-11) at Golden 1 Center at 7:35 PM ET features the Broncos' Tyson Degenhart and the Wildcats' Boo Buie as players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on truTV.
How to Watch Northwestern vs. Boise State
- Game Day: Thursday, March 16
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- TV: truTV | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV
Northwestern's Last Game
In its most recent game, Northwestern lost to Penn State on Friday, 67-65 in OT. Its high scorer was Buie with 16 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Boo Buie
|16
|1
|4
|2
|0
|2
|Brooks Barnhizer
|15
|11
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Robbie Beran
|9
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
Northwestern Players to Watch
Chase Audige gives the Wildcats 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He also delivers 2.4 steals (10th in college basketball) and 0.7 blocked shots.
The Wildcats receive 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Ty Berry.
Matthew Nicholson is averaging a team-best 5.5 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 6 points and 1.3 assists, making 58.3% of his shots from the field.
Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 7.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 42.4% of his shots from the floor.
Northwestern Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Boo Buie
|19.1
|3.1
|4.6
|1.3
|0.3
|2.2
|Brooks Barnhizer
|11.9
|6.3
|0.9
|0.6
|0.4
|1.5
|Chase Audige
|10.2
|3.7
|2.4
|1.8
|0.5
|1.7
|Ty Berry
|6.8
|4.8
|0.9
|1.5
|0
|1
|Matthew Nicholson
|5.1
|3.9
|1.5
|0.8
|1.1
|0
