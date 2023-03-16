Thursday's game between the Boise State Broncos (24-9) and the Northwestern Wildcats (21-11) at Golden 1 Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-65, with Boise State coming out on top. Game time is at 7:35 PM ET on March 16.

According to our computer prediction, Boise State is projected to cover the spread (1.5) versus Northwestern. The two teams are expected to go over the 127.5 over/under.

Northwestern vs. Boise State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Line: Northwestern -1.5

Northwestern -1.5 Point Total: 127.5

127.5 Moneyline (To Win): Northwestern -125, Boise State +105

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Northwestern vs. Boise State Score Prediction

Prediction: Boise State 68, Northwestern 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern vs. Boise State

Pick ATS: Boise State (+1.5)



Boise State (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (127.5)



Northwestern is 16-12-0 against the spread this season compared to Boise State's 15-14-0 ATS record. The Wildcats have gone over the point total in 10 games, while Broncos games have gone over 17 times. The teams score an average of 139.9 points per game, 12.4 more points than this matchup's total. Northwestern has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in the last 10 games. Boise State has gone 2-8 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Northwestern Performance Insights

The Wildcats average 67.7 points per game (281st in college basketball) while allowing 62.5 per outing (18th in college basketball). They have a +166 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.2 points per game.

Northwestern is 157th in the country at 32.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.8 its opponents average.

Northwestern knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (139th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 32.1% from deep while its opponents hit 33.9% from long range.

The Wildcats average 91.9 points per 100 possessions (228th in college basketball), while allowing 84.8 points per 100 possessions (29th in college basketball).

Northwestern has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 9.1 per game (seventh in college basketball action) while forcing 13.7 (62nd in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.