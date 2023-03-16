Northwestern vs. Boise State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 7 seed Northwestern Wildcats (21-11) hit the court against the No. 10 seed Boise State Broncos (24-9) on Thursday at Golden 1 Center. The contest starts at 7:35 PM, on truTV.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Boise State vs. Northwestern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Northwestern vs. Boise State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- How to Watch on TV: truTV
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Northwestern vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boise State Moneyline
|Northwestern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boise State (-1.5)
|129.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Boise State (-1)
|128.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Boise State (-1)
|128.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Northwestern vs. Boise State Betting Trends
- Northwestern has put together an 18-12-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread 10 times this year (10-4 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.
- Boise State has put together a 16-15-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Broncos and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 15 out of 32 times this season.
Northwestern Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12000
- The Wildcats were +50000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +12000, which is the 12th-biggest change in the country.
- The implied probability of Northwestern winning the national championship, based on its +12000 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.