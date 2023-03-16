A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 7 seed Northwestern Wildcats (21-11) hit the court against the No. 10 seed Boise State Broncos (24-9) on Thursday at Golden 1 Center. The contest starts at 7:35 PM, on truTV.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Boise State vs. Northwestern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northwestern vs. Boise State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: truTV

Northwestern vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Northwestern vs. Boise State Betting Trends

Northwestern has put together an 18-12-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread 10 times this year (10-4 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

Boise State has put together a 16-15-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Broncos and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 15 out of 32 times this season.

Northwestern Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12000

+12000 The Wildcats were +50000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +12000, which is the 12th-biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of Northwestern winning the national championship, based on its +12000 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.

