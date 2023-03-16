A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 7 seed Northwestern Wildcats (21-11) hit the court against the No. 10 seed Boise State Broncos (24-9) on Thursday at Golden 1 Center. The contest starts at 7:35 PM, on truTV.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Boise State vs. Northwestern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northwestern vs. Boise State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • How to Watch on TV: truTV

Northwestern vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline Northwestern Moneyline
BetMGM Boise State (-1.5) 129.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Boise State (-1) 128.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Boise State (-1) 128.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Northwestern vs. Boise State Betting Trends

  • Northwestern has put together an 18-12-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Wildcats have covered the spread 10 times this year (10-4 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.
  • Boise State has put together a 16-15-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Broncos and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 15 out of 32 times this season.

Northwestern Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +12000
  • The Wildcats were +50000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +12000, which is the 12th-biggest change in the country.
  • The implied probability of Northwestern winning the national championship, based on its +12000 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.

