Thursday's contest features the Missouri Tigers (17-13) and the Illinois State Redbirds (24-8) matching up at Mizzou Arena (on March 16) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-63 win for Missouri.

The Redbirds are coming off of a 74-54 loss to Drake in their last outing on Saturday.

Illinois State vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Illinois State vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 67, Illinois State 63

Illinois State Schedule Analysis

When the Redbirds took down the Drake Bulldogs, the No. 40 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 87-76 on December 30, it was their season's signature win.

The Redbirds have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two).

Illinois State 2022-23 Best Wins

87-76 at home over Drake (No. 40) on December 30

72-70 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on February 16

70-56 on the road over Belmont (No. 67) on January 15

67-63 on the road over Missouri State (No. 103) on January 5

62-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 125) on November 20

Illinois State Performance Insights