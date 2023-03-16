The NCAA tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday includes a first-round matchup that pits the Arkansas Razorbacks (20-13) against the Illinois Fighting Illini (20-12) at 4:30 PM ET. The Razorbacks' Anthony Black and the Fighting Illini's Terrence Shannon Jr. are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Location: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa TV: TBS

Illinois' Last Game

Illinois dropped its previous game to Penn State, 79-76, on Thursday. Shannon was its top scorer with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terrence Shannon Jr. 19 5 4 1 0 2 Coleman Hawkins 17 5 4 1 2 0 Dain Dainja 13 7 2 1 0 0

Illinois Players to Watch

Shannon is the Fighting Illini's top scorer (17.1 points per game) and assist man (2.9), and contributes 4.7 rebounds.

Coleman Hawkins is No. 1 on the Fighting Illini in rebounding (6.3 per game) and assists (3), and puts up 9.9 points. He also averages 1 steal and 1.2 blocked shots.

Matthew Mayer gives the Fighting Illini 12.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He also posts 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Dain Dainja gets the Fighting Illini 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He also posts 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Jayden Epps is posting 9.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 41.8% of his shots from the field and 30.3% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

Illinois Top Performers (Last 10 Games)