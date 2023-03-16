Thursday's game features the Arkansas Razorbacks (20-13) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (20-12) clashing at Wells Fargo Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 72-70 victory for Arkansas according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on March 16.

According to our computer prediction, Arkansas should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 1.5. The two teams are projected to come in below the 144.5 total.

Illinois vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Line: Arkansas -1.5

Arkansas -1.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): Arkansas -135, Illinois +110

Illinois vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 72, Illinois 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Arkansas

Pick ATS: Arkansas (-1.5)



Arkansas (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (144.5)



Arkansas has compiled a 13-18-0 record against the spread this season, while Illinois is 16-12-0. A total of 15 out of the Razorbacks' games this season have hit the over, and 13 of the Fighting Illini's games have gone over. The teams average 149.1 points per game, 4.6 more points than this matchup's total. Arkansas is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests, while Illinois has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini are outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game, with a +246 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.7 points per game (110th in college basketball) and give up 67 per contest (85th in college basketball).

Illinois comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 5.3 boards. It collects 35.5 rebounds per game (23rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.2.

Illinois hits 7.7 three-pointers per game (139th in college basketball), 1.6 more than its opponents. It shoots 30.9% from deep (335th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 33.6%.

Illinois and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Fighting Illini commit 12.4 per game (231st in college basketball) and force 12.3 (148th in college basketball).

