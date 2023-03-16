The No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (20-13) and the No. 9 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (20-12) will meet on Thursday at 4:30 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup airs on TBS.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas vs. Illinois matchup in this article.

Illinois vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: TBS

Illinois vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Illinois vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Illinois has won 15 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times.

The Fighting Illini have been an underdog by 3 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in five of those matchups.

Arkansas is 15-16-2 ATS this season.

The Razorbacks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 33 times this season.

Illinois Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Bookmakers have moved the Fighting Illini's national championship odds down from +4000 at the beginning of the season to +10000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 54th-biggest change.

With odds of +10000, Illinois has been given a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

