The No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (20-13) and the No. 9 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (20-12) will meet on Thursday at 4:30 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup airs on TBS.

Illinois vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Illinois vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Arkansas Moneyline Illinois Moneyline
BetMGM Arkansas (-2.5) 144.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Arkansas (-3) 144.5 -150 +130 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Arkansas (-2.5) 143.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Illinois vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

  • Illinois has won 15 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times.
  • The Fighting Illini have been an underdog by 3 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in five of those matchups.
  • Arkansas is 15-16-2 ATS this season.
  • The Razorbacks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 33 times this season.

Illinois Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +10000
  • Bookmakers have moved the Fighting Illini's national championship odds down from +4000 at the beginning of the season to +10000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 54th-biggest change.
  • With odds of +10000, Illinois has been given a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

