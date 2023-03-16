Illinois vs. Arkansas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (20-13) and the No. 9 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (20-12) will meet on Thursday at 4:30 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup airs on TBS.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas vs. Illinois matchup in this article.
Illinois vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Illinois vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arkansas Moneyline
|Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arkansas (-2.5)
|144.5
|-145
|+120
|DraftKings
|Arkansas (-3)
|144.5
|-150
|+130
|PointsBet
|Arkansas (-2.5)
|143.5
|-145
|+125
Illinois vs. Arkansas Betting Trends
- Illinois has won 15 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times.
- The Fighting Illini have been an underdog by 3 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in five of those matchups.
- Arkansas is 15-16-2 ATS this season.
- The Razorbacks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 33 times this season.
Illinois Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Bookmakers have moved the Fighting Illini's national championship odds down from +4000 at the beginning of the season to +10000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 54th-biggest change.
- With odds of +10000, Illinois has been given a 1% chance of winning the national championship.
