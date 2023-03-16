The Duke Blue Devils (26-8) and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (30-4) are set to meet in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday at Amway Center, with a tip-off time of 7:10 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Kyle Filipowski and Max Abmas are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Duke vs. Oral Roberts

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Duke's Last Game

Duke was victorious in its most recent game versus Virginia, 59-49, on Saturday. Jeremy Roach was its high scorer with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jeremy Roach 23 4 1 0 0 2 Kyle Filipowski 20 10 1 3 0 1 Tyrese Proctor 5 2 3 0 0 1

Oral Roberts' Last Game

In its previous game, Oral Roberts beat North Dakota State on Tuesday, 92-58. Abmas scored a team-high 26 points (and chipped in 11 assists and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Max Abmas 26 3 11 2 0 3 Patrick Mwamba 20 3 1 1 0 4 Issac McBride 10 4 3 1 0 2

Duke Players to Watch

Filipowski paces the Blue Devils with 15.4 points per game and 9 rebounds, while also averaging 1.6 assists.

Roach is averaging 13.3 points, 3.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.

Tyrese Proctor paces the Blue Devils at 3.2 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.2 rebounds and 9.3 points.

Mark Mitchell averages 9.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the floor.

Dereck Lively II averages 5.4 points, 5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 65.2% from the field.

Oral Roberts Players to Watch

Connor Vanover is posting a team-high 7.2 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 12.9 points and 0.8 assists, making 52.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.1% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

Kareem Thompson is averaging 8.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, making 50.4% of his shots from the field.

Issac McBride gets the Golden Eagles 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

The Golden Eagles get 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Carlos Jurgens.

Duke Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Filipowski 15.3 8.1 2.1 1.1 0.4 1 Jeremy Roach 15 2.4 3.4 0.7 0 1.3 Dereck Lively II 7 6 1.4 0.5 2.1 0.1 Tyrese Proctor 10.6 3 4.3 0.7 0 1.7 Mark Mitchell 9.9 4.9 1 0.9 0.4 0.6

Oral Roberts Top Performers (Last 10 Games)