The Chicago Bulls, Nikola Vucevic included, match up versus the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Vucevic tallied 18 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 119-111 win against the Rockets.

Now let's examine Vucevic's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.7 17.3 Rebounds 10.5 11.3 10.5 Assists 3.5 3.3 3.1 PRA 32.5 32.3 30.9 PR 29.5 29 27.8 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.6



Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the Kings

This season, he's put up 16.4% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.2 per contest.

He's connected on 1.6 threes per game, or 15.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Vucevic's opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 103.6 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 101.4 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

Conceding 118.6 points per contest, the Kings are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Kings are ranked fifth in the NBA, allowing 41.8 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Kings are 29th in the NBA, allowing 26.4 per game.

The Kings are the 14th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/4/2022 37 12 6 1 2 1 0

