How to Watch the Illinois vs. Mississippi State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Four
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Illinois Fighting Illini (22-9) look to claim a place in the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament bracket in their First Four matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-10) on Wednesday at Purcell Pavilion, tipping off at 7:00 PM, airing on ESPNU.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Illinois vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs score an average of 71.5 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 65.1 the Fighting Illini give up.
- Mississippi State is 18-1 when it scores more than 65.1 points.
- Illinois is 18-2 when it allows fewer than 71.5 points.
- The Fighting Illini score 16.8 more points per game (75.9) than the Bulldogs allow (59.1).
- When Illinois totals more than 59.1 points, it is 21-5.
- When Mississippi State gives up fewer than 75.9 points, it is 18-7.
- The Fighting Illini are making 44.5% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (43.1%).
- The Bulldogs' 39.2 shooting percentage is 4.4 lower than the Fighting Illini have conceded.
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ Rutgers
|W 75-53
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|3/2/2023
|Rutgers
|W 81-55
|Target Center
|3/3/2023
|Maryland
|L 73-58
|Target Center
|3/15/2023
|Mississippi State
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.