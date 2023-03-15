The Illinois Fighting Illini (22-9) look to claim a place in the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament bracket in their First Four matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-10) on Wednesday at Purcell Pavilion, tipping off at 7:00 PM, airing on ESPNU.

Illinois vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs score an average of 71.5 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 65.1 the Fighting Illini give up.
  • Mississippi State is 18-1 when it scores more than 65.1 points.
  • Illinois is 18-2 when it allows fewer than 71.5 points.
  • The Fighting Illini score 16.8 more points per game (75.9) than the Bulldogs allow (59.1).
  • When Illinois totals more than 59.1 points, it is 21-5.
  • When Mississippi State gives up fewer than 75.9 points, it is 18-7.
  • The Fighting Illini are making 44.5% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (43.1%).
  • The Bulldogs' 39.2 shooting percentage is 4.4 lower than the Fighting Illini have conceded.

Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/26/2023 @ Rutgers W 75-53 Jersey Mike's Arena
3/2/2023 Rutgers W 81-55 Target Center
3/3/2023 Maryland L 73-58 Target Center
3/15/2023 Mississippi State - Purcell Pavilion

